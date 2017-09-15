Des Moines Receives ‘World Festival and Event City Award’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A lot of great festivals are hosted across Des Moines, and Iowans aren't the only ones taking notice.

On Thursday, the International Festivals and Events Association awarded Des Moines the World Festival and Event City Award. The award is only given out to a handful of cities each year and recognizes cities with some of the best festivals in the world.

Some of the events that helped Des Moines get this honor include the Arts Festival, the Iowa State Fair, and Yankee Doodle Pops.