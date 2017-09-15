Dubuque Schools Incorporating Yoga Into Daily Schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- The morning routine at elementary school usually involves taking attendance, lunch orders, and saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but one Iowa school district has added another task: yoga.

Four Dubuque elementary schools now take children through some basic yoga stretching and breathing exercises. District leaders say it provides kids some daily exercise and important coping skills.

"We're really hoping that through the practice of yoga that students will be able to learn how to self-regulate their emotions," said Mae Hingtgen. "So if they're feeling really high and really excited, to help calm them down to be able to concentrate on their school work."