Farm Bill Before Thanksgiving

There are several meetings left on the Senate level before the Agriculture Committee will sit down to write the newest farm bill.

For the last several months, committee leaders have been visiting states in forums to find out what is needed. And on Capitol Hill, senate staff have already been working on some of the less controversial parts.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley expects a bill to get out of committee before Thanksgiving, "We're going to have a debate before the entire public, within the agriculture committee on this. And I think we have the capability of voting a bill out of committee 20 to 0."

Grassley says he doesn't think the senate agriculture committee will go over ag worker immigration policy in the farm bill. Something like that would have to be added on the floor of the Senate.