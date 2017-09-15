Hotels Honored for Providing Free Rooms to Cancer Patients

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the metro, patients battling cancer have been receiving help with something they desperately need but probably didn’t realize when they were first diagnosed.

“Most people don’t think about the logistics of just having to get to treatment in the first place, not even the cancer battle but just having to get to treatment is a lot that patients have to overcome in the first place,” said Kelly Angell with the American Cancer Society.

Thursday night the Iowa Lodging Association recognized the 19 local hotels that have offered free rooms to cancer patients traveling for treatment.

Last year, more than 400 stays were given to almost 60 cancer patients — helping them to focus on their health instead of another bill.

“The rooms are not covered nor paid by any entity…gift from our heart to those going through being a cancer patient. That is the main reason why we are doing it,” said Abid Talic, President of the Iowa Lodging Association.

There are more than 1,600 hotels all across the country that provide patients with free lodging.