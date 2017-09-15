Republican Senate Caucus Member Resigns Following Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- One of the Iowa Republican Senate caucus members named in a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit earlier this year has resigned.

The Des Moines Register reports Jim Friedrich resigned this week from his position as an analyst for Senate Republicans. Friedrich and a number of former Republican Senate caucus members were named in a lawsuit brought by Kirsten Anderson earlier this year. Anderson claimed she was fired from her job after complaining about the harassment.

A jury agreed and awarded her $2.2 million.