Special Needs Student Voted Urbandale’s Homecoming King

URBANDALE, Iowa -- An Urbandale High School senior's dreams came true this week.

"I thought I was going to lose but I just did my best and got a lot of votes and that's how I became Homecoming King,” said Andrew Rader.

Andrew says he was surprised to earn the honor but very happy to wear the crown.

His Best Buddy says after Southeast Polk had two special needs students on their Homecoming Court last year she knew Andrew could do it.

“Everyone knows Andrew, he's super popular so I was like ‘okay guys, let's vote for Andrew and get him on court.’ I didn't say anything about king, let's just get him on court, he'd love it. And then he ended up winning, that was super awesome,” said Urbandale senior Mercedes Hendricks.

Hendricks says it was great to see the students come together and be an inclusive school.

The J-Hawks will cap off Homecoming with the football game Friday and a dance Saturday night.