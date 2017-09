Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Clive police say a woman wanted in a theft investigation has been found in Minnesota.

Last month, authorities asked for help finding a woman they say was using credit cards stolen from a parked car. This week, Melonie Mahfouz was arrested in Minnesota on other warrants. Clive police say she is a member of the "felony lane gang."

Mahfouz is currently facing charges in South Carolina, as well.