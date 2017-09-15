Weekend-Long Event Benefiting Homeless Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Homeless veterans will get some help getting back on their feet this weekend.

Homeless Veterans Stand Down begins on Friday evening. It's open to veterans and non-veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. They will receive a hot meal and free clothes, plus access to services like help filing VA and other claims, medical screenings, dental care, and more.

Stand Down is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday. The event is set up at the old Des Moines General Hospital, between Des Moines Street and East 12th.