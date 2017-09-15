Wells Fargo Enters Class Action Settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Banking giant Wells Fargo is getting ready to pay out millions of dollars over fake accounts its employees created on behalf of real customers.

Two weeks ago, the company said it uncovered twice as many unauthorized accounts as originally thought--three and a half million--without permission from the people whose names were on them.

Wells Fargo has entered a class action settlement in which it will pay out $142 million to those customers. The company has set up a website with information about the settlement. Visit the site here.