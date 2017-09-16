Funeral Held for Bondurant Girl After Battle With Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- A Bondurant girl who represented the meaning of brave is being laid to rest on Saturday.

Channel 13 spoke with Ava Hutchinson last year when she talked about her fight against cancer. She wanted only cards for her 11th birthday, and received thousands from all over the world--including one from former president Obama.

Ava died on Monday, just two days before her 12th birthday.

Her funeral was on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church of Bonduarnt. Instead of flowers, her family has asked memorial contributions be made to the Children's Cancer Connection in Ava's memory.