Harrison Barnes Returns to Ames with Donation to Local Project

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa native and Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes returned to his hometown of Ames on Saturday to pay it forward.

Barnes, along with his wife Brittany, went to Inis Grove Park and presented a $300,000 donation check to fund the construction of the Miracle Playground and Field. This is a project spearheaded by the Kiwanis Clubs in Story County to further the efforts of the Miracle League of Iowa.

Barnes shared a post on the City of Ames' city government page about the event, adding, "my wife and I are proud to donate to a great cause back in Ames. Can't wait to see the park/field when it's completed!"

The fundraising goal to reach before beginning to build is $1.7 million.