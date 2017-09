Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition is hosting its annual fundraiser to kick off the political season.

Oklahoma senator James Lankford, along with Iowa senator Joni Ernst, will help headline Saturday night's event. Organizers say its purpose is to educate voters and politicians to keep their commitment to liberty and law.

Check-in is at 4 p.m., followed by dinner, and the event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Knapp Learning Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.