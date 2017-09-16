Madison County Car Show Raises Money for Reconstruction of the Cedar Bridge

WINTERSET, Iowa — After a famous Madison County bridge was intentionally burned down, the town of Winterset came together on Saturday to raise money to rebuild it.

For the last three years, a local construction company has hosted a car show to raise money for a charity. This year, CMR Construction chose to raise money to help rebuild the Cedar Bridge. Investigators arrested and charged three people with arson following the incident in which the bridge burned down. Event organizers say the quicker money is raised to restore the bridge, the quicker the county regains its charm.

“The bridges are a focal point of most of the tourism. So when a bridge burns down it has an impact, and considering they aren’t funded, you don’t pay to see the bridges, they need all the help they can get so they can rebuild as soon as possible,” says CMR owner Eli Holt.

Organizers hope to raise a couple thousand dollars at the event. Town historians say when the bridge was burned down 15 years ago, it cost close to one million dollars to rebuild.