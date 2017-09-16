Metro Organizations Partnering to Help Wounded Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- A local shooting range is teaming up with a foundation to help wounded veterans.

The Puppy Jake Foundation provides services dogs to wounded or disabled military veterans. CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston held a fundraiser on Saturday to help train more service dogs. Training and preparing the pups to help with daily tasks isn't cheap, but officials says their service can be life-changing.

“Before he had his dog, he couldn't leave his house. We always say these dogs aren't a magic pill. It’s not going to cure what ails them, but it's part of the solution to get their lives better,” said Simon Conway, a board member of the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Officials say it takes about 22 months and $20,000 to train a service dog before it is placed with its new owner.