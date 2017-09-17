Americans Victims of Acid Attack in France

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANCE -- Four American tourists were attacked with acid on Sunday at a train station in southern France.

The incident happened at a train station in Marseilles around the lunch hour. The four tourists were female college students from Boston College who were studying abroad. Police say they had hydrochloric acid sprayed at them. Only two were actually hit, and they are now hospitalized in serious condition. Their names have not yet been released.

French police say a 40-year-old woman with a history of mental illness has been arrested, and the attack is not being investigated as terrorism.