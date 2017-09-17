× Cy-Hawk Hangover Saturday: Cyclones and Hawkeyes Use Strong 2nd Halves for Wins

The Iowa Hawkeyes trailed three-touchdown underdog North Texas, 14-10 at halftime. The Hawks dominated the second half to win comfortably, 31-14. Highlights attached.

The Iowa State Cyclones had a bad 2nd quarter, and only led 10 point underdog Akron 20-14 at the half. The Cyclones also dominated after the break, and cruised to the easy 41-14 win. We can’t show highlights from this one due to internet broadcasting restrictions, but we do have Akron coach Terry Bowden and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert raving about ISU running back David Montgomery, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in front of around 60 friends and family members. (Montgomery is from Ohio.)

Iowa State has a bye before hosting Texas a week from Thursday. Iowa hosts #4 Penn State Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video