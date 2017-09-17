NASCAR Driver Killed in Connecticut Plane Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNECTICUT -- NASCAR officials confirmed modified champion Ted Christopher died in a small plane crash in Connecticut on Saturday.

The FAA says the Mooney M20C went down in a wooded area in the southern part of the state on Saturday evening. Investigators say both people on board died at the scene.

Christopher was scheduled to compete in a race on Saturday in New York. Those who lived nearby say they heard the crash.

"All of a sudden he called me, and you know, he's like frantic. He's like, 'you got to call 911. You got to call 911. There's been a plane crash.' And I was like, 'oh my god.' So I immediately ran out of the house and started walking back through the woods," said Guildord, Connecticut, resident Carrie Carignan.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Christopher was 59 years old.