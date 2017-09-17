North Carolina Fair Worker Injured After Falling From Ferris Wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina fair worker was injured after he fell from the Ferris wheel he was repairing.

The incident at the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro on Friday night was caught on video. Officials say one of the cars on the Ferris wheel became stuck, with at least one young boy trapped inside. The employee climbed up and maneuvered to dislodge the stuck car, but lost his balance and fell to the ground.

The worker was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

In a statement released on Saturday, Central Carolina Fair says the gondola has been re-inspected and "state officials have approved the ride to be back in use."