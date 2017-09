Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- Two people have died as a result of a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to papayas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Maradol papayas imported from Mexico are the source of the outbreak. Two hundred thirty-five people have been sickened in 26 states, 78 of whom had to be hospitalized.

Experts say if you recently bought papayas and don't know if they are the ones recalled, throw them away.