Religious and Political Leaders Come Together for Annual Banquet

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of the most-watched political events in Iowa kicked off the political season on Saturday night.

The annual Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event started with Pastor Warren Rodgers singing the national anthem. He has been singing at Republican events like this for years, and says despite differing political views he has faith in current political leaders.

"I am very much pleased that Donald Trump reached across the aisle. That is the beginning with his leadership in this particular aspect, that is the beginning of his leadership when he reached across the aisle concerning this matter."

Rodgers is talking about the president's decision to stop DACA, affecting the lives of 11 million children who were brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents.

"Now they're 18, 19 years old and and involved very much in the fabric of our society and make a great contribution, and I just personally believe, it is my prayer that the decision will be made for these kids to be able to stay in the United States of America," he said.

Whether those children can stay is up to Congress to decide. In the meantime, people at the event want local Iowa government to decide what to do with topics like tax reform.

"Events like this help the grassroots send that message to elected officials that we want tax reform and we want it now," said Windsor Heights resident Tyler Raygor.

The main goal of the event is to send a message of hope and pride, while organizers work to educate people and politicians on staying committed to liberty and law.

Senator Joni Ernst and Governor Kim Reynolds were among the speakers both pushing for faith-based voters to hit the polls in 2018.