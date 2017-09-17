Snow Falling in Montana, Helping Extinguish Wildfires

MONTANA — The first day of fall isn’t technically for five more days, but it’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Montana.

The state is already seeing some snowfall, which is a welcome change since the area has been affected by wildfires that have burned close to 800 square miles. Snowfall in Montana is about 60 days ahead of schedule.

In some places, roads and passes have had to be closed off due to the amount of snow. However, because the fires are so massive, fire crews are saying the snow will only slow them down, not fully put them out.