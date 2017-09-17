The Insiders: September 17th Edition, A Controversial Iowa Candidate’s Role in This Year’s Steak Fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Polk County Democrats are bringing back their own version of Senator Tom Harkin's Steak Fry, the must-stop event for Democrats who wanted to be president. It's also usually an event for other candidates to speak, too, but candidate Heather Ryan says Democrats don't want her.

Ryan is one of the Democrats running for the third congressional district, but she's offended some leadership and activists because of the four-letter words and other language she chooses to use in public.

Political Director Dave Price talks with Christian Ucles about Ryan's controversial