The Insiders: September 17th Edition, Honduras Native Shares His Immigration Story, Discusses DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Approximately 800,000 people are currently living with their fate in limbo in the U.S. following President Trump's call for the end of DACA.

The executive order was established by President Obama to allow the children of those in this country illegally to be able to stay. It's just one part of a complicated, elusive, politically-charged overall plan for immigration reform.

Christian Ucles is a Honduras native, but now a U.S. citizen. He joined Political Director Dave Price to discuss DACA and his experiences seeing a family member get deported for not being a legal resident.