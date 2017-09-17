The Insiders: September 17th Edition, What’s it Like to Help After a Natural Disaster?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As natural disasters continue taking their toll on various parts of the country, we're reminded of how dedicated Iowans are to helping others in need.

The American Red Cross in Iowa has sent more than 50 volunteers so far to help with recovery efforts, and it's just one of a handful of agencies committed to helping.

A few weeks ago, Brenda Kamish was on her way to Texas to help after her first major natural disaster. She talked about what it was like to help, but also how it can also provide a sense of how deeply all the suffering takes on those who work so hard to provide assistance.