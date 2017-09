Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Politicians, academics, and business leaders have talked for years about Iowa's brain drain pushing talented college graduates to areas with things like bigger cities and beaches, but a new study shows there may be another reason for the move.

Liesl Eathington is an assistant scientist of economics and one of two Iowa State researchers behind the study. She talked to Dave Price about why she feels these smart, talented people are being pushed away.