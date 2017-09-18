× Arraignment Next Week for Suspect in Jessica Gomez Murder

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa woman charged with murder in the death of her friend is scheduled to be in court next week.

Twenty-six-year-old Mackenzie Knigge, of Clare, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge. She was extradited back to Iowa from Indiana earlier this month to face the charge.

Knigge’s arraignment has been scheduled for September 25th at the Webster County Courthouse.

Also charged with murder in the case is 25-year-old Phillip Williams of Lafayette, Indiana. He is currently being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail in Indiana – awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Gomez’ burned body was found on August 12th, in a field near Clare.

Investigators say Knigge and Gomez were friends and both women were having a relationship with Williams.