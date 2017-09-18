Complaints Have West Des Moines, Des Moines Considering Fireworks Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two metro city councils are discussing possible changes to consumer fireworks ordinances Monday.

Des Moines and West Des Moines’ current ordinances allow for fireworks to be set off only between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on July 4th. Now, after receiving hundreds of complaints the cities are looking to make changes.

West Des Moines’ City Council will discuss a proposal at its Monday night meeting to ban the use of consumer fireworks altogether. The ordinance would also impose a $250 fine for anyone found guilty.

At a workshop Monday afternoon, the Des Moines City Council will discuss whether to tighten the current city restrictions on the use of consumer fireworks.

The sale of fireworks in Iowa was made legal earlier this year but numerous cities have put in place strict ordinances about when those fireworks can be used – or have banned the use completely.