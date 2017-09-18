Dam to Dam Race Ending in 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa — 2018 will make the 39th and final running of the Dam to Dam race in Des Moines.

Dam to Dam organizers made the announcement Monday afternoon that the final running will be June 2nd, 2018. The final event will keep the original distance of the race, 20 kilometers, starting at the Saylorville Dam and ending at Cowles Common just South of the Center Street Dam.

Organizers say the the event has been a huge success but they are no longer able to run the event as unpaid volunteers.