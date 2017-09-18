Des Moines Man Sentenced in String of 17 Robberies Across City

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been sentenced in connection to a string of robberies across the metro.

Alexander Hamilton, 26, will spend 190 months in prison in connection to numerous robberies in 2016. Hamilton admitted to committing 17 robberies last year at Kit-N-Go, Kum & Go, Hy-Vee, and U.S. Bank locations, as well as conspiracy to distribute hydromorphone in 2017. He said the money obtained in the robberies was used to help fund the drug conspiracy.

Luke Martin Jr., Chris Avery, and Shelly Avery have also been sentenced in this case, and sentencing of Sarah Coe is pending.

Find a list of all the locations affected by the robberies in the Department of Justice’s press release here.