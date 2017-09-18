Drake University Students, Staff React to Hate on Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Students and staff at Drake University are reacting after disturbing messages were was found on campus.

Someone carved a swastika into the wall of an elevator, and a racist message was written on a whiteboard outside an African American student's room.

Nyasha Makaza is the president of Drake University's African Students Association, and says she is still in shock that this weekend's acts of racism happened on campus.

"None of us know who that is, and that's a kind of, like, shaky, anxious feeling that we've just got to deal with," Makaza said.

It's discrimination not just based on race, but also religious affiliation.

Marty Martin, the university's president, released a statement on Sunday describing the two incidents that took place. The first was a swastika being carved into an elevator at Olmsted Center, and the second was the N-word written on a freshman girl's dorm room door.

Aaron Jaco with Drake University says the freshman student did not want to report the incident to local law enforcement, which students like Makaza say is even more troubling.

“Safety on this campus for people of color is really shifty," Makaza said.

Makaza, with other unity groups and campus administrators, is working to make sure these incidents never happen again.