AMES, Iowa -- A busy exit ramp near Ames is about to close down.

The northbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Highway 30 will close at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and is expected to be shut down for a month and a half. Drivers will find a detour by taking the westbound off-ramp and South Dayton Avenue to the US 30 on-ramp to head east.

The interchange is undergoing a major change-up to handle more traffic. This includes adding a flyover ramp.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of next summer.