False Abduction Report Serves as Learning Opportunity for Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- Boone police say a report of an attempted abduction of a girl walking to school last week was a false alarm, but also a learning opportunity.

On Friday, a 13-year-old girl reported someone tried to lure her into his vehicle. The girl ran away and a witness chased the man off.

Police later interviewed the suspect and found the whole thing to be a misunderstanding. Still, Boone police and school leaders sent a message home with families last week encouraging them to review safety plans with their children.