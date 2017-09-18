Fort Dodge Murder Suspect in Polk County Jail

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man charged with murder in Fort Dodge was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday morning.

Twenty-seven-year-old Levi Gibbs was booked into the jail at 5:36 a.m. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Shane Wessels.

Wessels was shot to death on September 3rd. His body was found in the roadway at the intersection of 10th Ave. SW and 10th St. SW. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where he was killed.

Wessels mother told Channel 13 she believes there are other people involved in her son’s death and that they beat, tased, and clubbed him before he was shot.

Des Moines police say Gibbs was taken into custody without incident early Monday morning.