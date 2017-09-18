Learn more about the Iowa Barn Foundation here.
Iowa Barn Foundation
-
Newest Puppy Jake Foundation Recruits Arrive in Des Moines
-
What to Expect at the Downtown Farmers’ Market This Weekend
-
Foundation Hosts Event to Bring Awareness to Window Safety
-
Metro Organizations Partnering to Help Wounded Veterans
-
State Fair Sweet Corn Husking, Yodeling and Bubble Gum Blowing
-
-
Historic Tour to Kickstart State Fair Opening Day
-
Puppies Destined to Help Veterans Start Service Dog Training
-
Tornado Outbreak Causes Damage in Central Iowa
-
Fire Destroys Buildings on Guthrie County Property
-
Plainfield Barn Destroyed by Fire
-
-
Dick Vitale Brings Passion to Iowa, Smile to Fran McCaffery’s Face
-
Statewide Permit to Carry Numbers Rising
-
Join Channel 13 at the Science Center of Iowa