Multiple-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Part of Eastern Iowa Interstate

IOWA -- An accident involving three semis and two other vehicles brought traffic to a stand still along I-80 in eastern Iowa on Monday morning.

Emergency responders had to free one person trapped inside one of the semis; he was airlifted to the hospital. Three other people were injured in the crash, which included a secondary accident.

"Secondary crashes are one of the most deadly things you can get involved in, because traffic is slowing down in front of you and people just take their eyes off the road for just a little bit, traffic slows down quickly and that's when it happens," said Sergeant Jose Verela with the Iowa State Patrol.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down for several hours before opening up again Monday afternoon.