LOS ANGELES, California -- The countdown for the 2028 summer Olympic games has begun in Los Angeles.

The Olympic flame was lit in a ceremony on Sunday. Rafer Johnson helped press the button to light the cauldron on top of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Johnson won Olympic gold in the decathlon at the 1960 games.

The ceremony took place before the start of an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Redskins.