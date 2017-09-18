Waukee Students Disciplined for Leaving Inappropriate Message on Car

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee School District says four students have been disciplined for writing an inappropriate message on a car.

It happened last week at Prairieview School. The district says four students from the school, where 8th and 9th grade classes are held, wrote the message on a dusty car with their fingers. The district won’t say what the message was but they do say it violated a school anti-discrimination policy.

The school district says the students involved have been punished according to policy but they won’t specify what that punishment was. The district offered this statement in response to our requests for further details: