Waukee Students Disciplined for Leaving Inappropriate Message on Car
WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee School District says four students have been disciplined for writing an inappropriate message on a car.
It happened last week at Prairieview School. The district says four students from the school, where 8th and 9th grade classes are held, wrote the message on a dusty car with their fingers. The district won’t say what the message was but they do say it violated a school anti-discrimination policy.
The school district says the students involved have been punished according to policy but they won’t specify what that punishment was. The district offered this statement in response to our requests for further details:
“Any behavior that discriminates against a person or group of people will not be tolerated in Waukee Community School District. It is our policy and practice that children and families not be discriminated against in our educational programming and employment practices on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, disability, religion, creed, age, marital status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity or socioeconomic status.
As a school district we are not authorized to publicly share details about student disciplinary action as that information is confidential; however, we can share that appropriate disciplinary actions per Board Policy are being followed.
Waukee Community School District is dedicated to building genuine relationships by embracing individual differences and perspectives. As a district, we remain committed to embracing diversity and ensuring inclusion is intentional, thoughtful.”