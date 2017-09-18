Windsor Heights Reevaluating Sign Ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- Instead of a new ordinance, Windsor Heights is reworking one of its current policies.

It stems from the backlash over yard signs critical of the city's plan to install sidewalks in some areas of town. When the city removed one of the signs, Mike Miller put up his own.

"We decided to put a sign up that kind of protested the way the city acted in regards to our neighbor's sign. So we put a sign up that said 'City Hall Run Amok,' in other words City Hall was kinda going crazy," said Miller.

The city responded with a letter threatening to fine Miller $1,000 per day for keeping the sign in his yard.

Miller also says he changed the sign to make sure it met the two-square feet or less requirement.

"It was clear to us that it wasn't the size of the sign, it was what the words were on the sign, because you could go over to the mayor's yard right now and find a sign that's as large or larger than the sign that we have."

The threat of a possible lawsuit now has Windsor Heights reworking the ordinance. The ACLU is helping the city to make sure the new ordinance complies with the first amendment and to train city staff on due process and privacy protections. The revised ordinance is expected to be ready for a vote in January of next year.