CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — An Amber Alert is in effect for three girls reported missing from Royal, Iowa in Clay County. The girls are believed to be with their mother.

Danica Arzaga is believed to be driving a 2003 Cadillac CTS with Iowa license plate 561 XEY. Her children Lillian, Adia and Olivia are believed to be with her. They are reportedly traveling in northwest Iowa or towards Minnesota.

If you see them you are asked to call 911 immediately.