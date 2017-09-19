Driver Arrested in Connection to Fatal October Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Nearly a year after a man was killed in a motorcycle accident, another man has been arrested for causing the crash.

The incident happened on October 29th on Polk City Drive. Joseph Davis, 57, was driving his motorcycle through a construction zone when a pickup truck tried to pass him. Davis was forced to lay down his bike to avoid the truck, but he collided with a minivan.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 67-year-old Jack Janda in the case. He is charged with homicide by vehicle OWI, homicide by vehicle reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Davis' friend Mike Hatfield was riding next to him that day, and he has been waiting for justice ever since.

"Right here it feels great. And you know, Little Joe was never at fault in the wreck, never. This guy, it wasn't an accident, you know, drunk or not--they got him for drunk driving--drunk or not, he caused this," said Hatfield. "And he's greatly missed. He's greatly missed and it's a great day."

Hatfield says he followed the truck to get the license plate number.