Guilty Verdict in Deadly Des Moines Bar Shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Polk County jury found a Des Moines man guilty of first degree murder Monday.
Twenty-six-year-old Devin Carter was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
The charges stem from the death of 44-year-old William Dawson in August of last year.
Carter opened fire outside Johnny Mac’s Bar and Grill killing Dawson and wounding 20-year-old William Dawson Jr. and 20-year-old Carley Toomey.
He will officially be sentenced to life in prison on October 30th.