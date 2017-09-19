Guilty Verdict in Deadly Des Moines Bar Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Polk County jury found a Des Moines man guilty of first degree murder Monday.

Twenty-six-year-old Devin Carter was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from the death of 44-year-old William Dawson in August of last year.

Carter opened fire outside Johnny Mac’s Bar and Grill killing Dawson and wounding 20-year-old William Dawson Jr. and 20-year-old Carley Toomey.

He will officially be sentenced to life in prison on October 30th.