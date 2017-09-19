Iowa Stopgap Plan Gets Preliminary Approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The federal government is giving preliminary approval to a plan to prevent thousands of Iowans from going uninsured.

The Iowa Insurance Division's stopgap plan is aimed at helping farmers, retirees, and self-employed Iowans who buy their own insurance. Commissioner Doug Ommen says more than 20,000 people in that category face a 100% increase in insurance premiums under the Affordable Care Act.

The stopgap plan would provide subsidies to help lower premium costs.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a "letter of completeness" for the proposal triggering a 30-day review period. It could take up to six months before a final decision is made.