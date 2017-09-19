Living History Farms Family Halloween
Join Channel 13
at
Living History Farms Family Halloween!
Thursday’s through Sunday’s
October 19-22 and 26-29
5:30-8:30 PM
Fridays (October 20 & 27) – Doggone Scary – Bring your furry friend along (in costume!) for trick or treating
Saturdays (October 21 & 28) – Fairytales and Superheroes – Meet your favorite characters and dress up in your best superhero and fairytale costumes.
Sundays (October 22 & 39) – Farmers & Friends – Dress up as an animal on the farm, a farmer or Victorian style…like a person in the past. Wear your best “Living History Farms” themed costume.
Horse-drawn wagon rides, storytellers, trick-or-treating, pumpkin bowling, and games delight all ages during this non-scary family event.
- Advanced ticket sales begin September 27
- Tickets available at the door
- Last ticket sold at 8pm each night
- Ticket required for everyone aged 2 and over. Children under 2 are FREE!
Save money and avoid long lines – get your tickets in advance online. Tickets go on sale September 27 at 10am and will be available through October 18 at noon. Tickets will also be available at the door.
|
Advance
|Non-member
|Member
|Adult
|$6.25
|$5.00
|Child
|$6.00
|$4.50
Tickets at the door:
| At the
Door
|Non-member
|Member
|Adult
|$7.00
|$6.50
|Child
|$6.50
|$5.50
For more information, contact Living History Farms
Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50322, (515)278-5286