Living History Farms Family Halloween!

Thursdays (October 19 & 26) – Double Treats and Athletes – Get twice the treats! Dress up as your favorite athlete.

Fridays (October 20 & 27) – Doggone Scary – Bring your furry friend along (in costume!) for trick or treating

Saturdays (October 21 & 28) – Fairytales and Superheroes – Meet your favorite characters and dress up in your best superhero and fairytale costumes.

Sundays (October 22 & 39) – Farmers & Friends – Dress up as an animal on the farm, a farmer or Victorian style…like a person in the past. Wear your best “Living History Farms” themed costume.

Horse-drawn wagon rides, storytellers, trick-or-treating, pumpkin bowling, and games delight all ages during this non-scary family event.

Advanced ticket sales begin September 27

Tickets available at the door

Last ticket sold at 8pm each night

Ticket required for everyone aged 2 and over. Children under 2 are FREE!

Save money and avoid long lines – get your tickets in advance online. Tickets go on sale September 27 at 10am and will be available through October 18 at noon. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Advance

Tickets Non-member Member Adult $6.25 $5.00 Child $6.00 $4.50

Tickets at the door:

At the

Door Non-member Member Adult $7.00 $6.50 Child $6.50 $5.50

For more information, contact Living History Farms



Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50322, (515)278-5286