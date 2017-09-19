× Man Raffling Off Motorcycle He Built to Help Sick Kids

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is giving up a motorcycle to help some metro kids in need.

Paul Grinstead spent a year turning a pile of parts into a bike, while still working a full-time job.

With it almost complete, he plans to raffle it off, with the proceeds going to Blank Children’s Hospital.

“Ran into some bad luck, a little string of bad luck and one day I’m deciding why should I let my luck get me down when there’s kids fighting. I’ve got friends and family members with kids in the hospital and I’ve got all these toys in the garage so one of them had to go,” said Grinstead.

Raffle tickets are being sold for $10 each at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 33 at 2501 Bell Avenue in Des Moines.

The drawing will be held on January 6th and Grinstead hopes to raise at least $100,000 for the hospital.