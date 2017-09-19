Missouri Trooper Sentenced in Drowning Death of Brandon Ellingson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI -- A Missouri state trooper has been sentenced for his role in the death of a Clive man at the Lake of the Ozarks.

On Tuesday, Anthony Piercy was sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years of supervised probation, and 50 hours of community service.

Piercy pleaded guilty to negligent boating in June. He was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the drowning of Brandon Ellingson in May of 2014. Ellingson was under arrest for allegedly boating while intoxicated when he fell off of Piercy's boat and drowned.

An investigation showed Piercy failed to properly secure a life jacket on Ellingson and was driving the patrol boat too fast.

Ellingson's family also reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit against the state of Missouri.