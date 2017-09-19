New Kum and Go Headquarters is Changing the Look of Downtown Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Since the groundbreaking two years ago, workers have made major progress on the new Kum & Go headquarters building located across from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

CEO Kyle Krause said they hope it will be finished by October of 2018 and the company is looking forward to moving to downtown from their location on Westown Parkway.

The building was designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano.

Krause said he wants the building to be an iconic part of downtown, but also inviting to the public.

"We've got a piece of property where we've got a lot of green space outside our building and it actually takes up a very small portion of the block we are on. We have a chance for outdoor seating for people, there will be landscaping, some interactive things for people to do. We want to invite the neighbors on to the property and share with them also what we have. It's an opportunity for us to have a great building for our associates and hopefully have a nice asset for the area and for downtown Des Moines," Krause said

There will be a cafe on the first floor open to the public and lots of perks for employees like a game room, work out center and private rooftop garden.

Krause said it will be a LEED certified building, in other words, a green and energy efficient building.

Right now they're putting some finishing touches on the main structure.

"Well from a stage standpoint we are setting the last beams as we look and getting ready to choose furniture and those type of things inside. But basically the decision for inside the building have been made and we're just ready for construction to get done," Krause said.

If you're interested in what the final product looks like there is a snapchat code and link you can check out.