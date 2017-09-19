Phone Scam Warning Issued by Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is issuing another warning about phone scams.

Officials say the latest scam is an attempt to convince residents that there is a warrant for their arrest and if they pay money they can avoid being taken into custody. The scammers are even using the names of current Polk County Sheriff’s Office employees to make their efforts sound more plausible.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says, “As a general rule, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office does not discuss or take care of valid warrants over the telephone.”

If you receive a similar call, ignore the scammers’ instructions then make sure to contact local law enforcement to report the incident.