Special Clive Traffic Enforcement Focused on Texting and Driving

CLIVE, Iowa – Law enforcement officers around Clive will be on a special lookout Friday for texting and driving violations.

The Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force-led effort means extra officers will be on the roads in and around Clive to watch out for distracted drivers who are texting.

Legislation that went into effect earlier this year made texting while driving a primary offense, meaning drivers can be pulled over if officers see unsafe use of electronic communication devices.

Officials say spotters in plainclothes and other “clandestine” efforts will be used to catch drivers who are texting.