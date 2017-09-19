Special Session Not Likely To Deal With State’s Money Mess

DES MOINES, Iowa–The state of Iowa hasn’t paid its bills from last year. It didn’t have the money. The issue isn’t new. A plan is now coming.

Governor Kim Reynolds has faced questions for months on how she would deal with the financial problem. Tuesday morning she announced that her administration will announce Wednesday what it plans to do.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) my department of management and revenue are finalizing the numbers and they will do an update tomorrow (Wednesday) to the media and they will provide all of that information to you tomorrow,” Reynolds told reporters.

Will the governor be there? “I won`t be at the media update,” she responded.

Department of Management Director Dave Roederer and Department of Revenue Director Courtney Kay-Decker will handle the budget briefing Wednesday at 10:30 am and announce whether the governor will need to call lawmakers back into a special session to authorize borrowing tens of millions of dollars from state reserves.

Both directors track day-to-day finances of the state. Insiders tell Channel 13 that it is unlikely the governor will call lawmakers back into special session. Instead, she could use her authority to transfer up to $50 million from state reserves and then use some type of accounting measures to make up for the rest of the shortfall.

The governor’s public schedule shows that she will be in six rural Iowa towns on Wednesday, instead of at the State Capitol for the announcement about the much-anticipated blueprint for how to handle the budget shortfall.

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg hold “Building a Better Iowa: Economy” event Tour AgriVison Equipment 58668 190th St. Pacific Junction, IA 8 a.m. Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg hold “Building a Better Iowa: Economy” event Water quality best practices farm tour 4077 180th St. Shenandoah, IA 9:30 a.m. Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg hold “Building a Better Iowa: Economy” event Tour of IWCC CEAM Program, H&H Trailers & MHI 923 E Washington St. Clarinda, IA 11:15 a.m. Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg hold “Building a Better Iowa: Economy” event Tour downtown Bedford 419 Main St. Bedford, IA 1 p.m. Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg hold “Building a Better Iowa: Economy” event Tour Dragoon Trace Nature Center 2434 IA-2 Mt. Ayr, IA 2:30 p.m. Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg hold “Building a Better Iowa: Education” event Visit Graceland University 1 University Pl. Lamoni, IA 4 p.m.

The governor did not say why she couldn’t hold the budget announcement on Thursday when she is scheduled to be in Des Moines during the day and could deliver the plan herself.