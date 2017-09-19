Students’ Best Friend: Cedar Falls Kindergartners Helping Train Service Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Dogs have been known to help students in the classroom, but at one Cedar Falls school it's the students teaching the dog.

Victor the black lab has been going to Cedar Heights Elementary School every week with kindergartners, according to KWWL's Amanda Gilbert.

"He's training to be a service dog and help other people that maybe don't have an arm or are in a wheelchair," said one student in Victor's class.

With teacher Marit Beisner's help, the students are training Victor to be a service dog, teaching him how to do things like sit, turn on a light switch, and comfort people.

"He's going to turn on lights if people are scared. We been practicing that for him."

But kindergartners aren't just teaching Victor--the dog is also helping them learn everything from math to interesting facts.

"He can smell one thousand times farther than a human."

He also helps teach important life lessons.

They've learned that if you fail at something once, "you just keep on trying."

It's a close bond between the two and four-legged classmates.

When Victor first started training at Cedar Heights, he was just a puppy. After finishing two years of training, he will eventually go to Retreiving Freedom, a nonprofit in Waverly.